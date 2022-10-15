Sports

Do you still want Mbappé? Florentino Pérez comes out in a public act and Real Madrid fans cry out for this

2022-10-14

Kylian Mbappe was ‘protagonist’ in the preview of the documentary ‘El Fenómeo’ that will recount the career of the former Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario and that it was produced by DAZN.

Mbappé wants to leave PSG in January and this would be his only destination

Florentino Perez went this Friday to the Cillao Cinemas, where the event took place and, when it passed through the red carpet, several fans of the real Madrid They shouted for him to sign the French striker.

Mbappe, Mbappe!” or “presi, bring Mbappé”, were the wishes that the white president heard prior to the exhibition of the documentary.

And it seems that several followers of the real Madrid they would have quickly forgiven Mbappe for his decision to renew his contract with the PSG and reject for the second time the offer that he had on the table of the merengue club and that covered him with gold.

Do you still want Mbappé? Florentino Pérez comes out in a public act and Real Madrid fans cry out for this

French media revealed this week the complicated situation that exists between the leaders of the PSG and its star player, which is why some Madrid fans are still betting on his signing.

Florentino Perez was accompanied at the preview of the series with the technician Carlo Ancelotti and the first team players Vinicius, Rodrygo Y Military.

The top manager of the entity this time decided not to react to the comments of the fans, as he has done a couple of times in the past.

