Democratic Memory Law, known as the Law of Grandchildren, will enter into force next week

The Democratic Memory Law, known as the Law of Grandchildren in Cuba for its assumptions of access to Spanish nationality, will enter into force very soon.

As reported by the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, the new legal text that will benefit thousands of migrants with citizenship will be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) next week.

“Félix Bolaños has announced today that the Democratic Memory Law will be in the BOE next week,” they tweeted this Friday.

With this step, you will be able to know more details about the documents and requirements that applicants for Spanish nationality will need.

This week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, asked Spanish consulates to prepare to quickly attend to a “significant volume” of requests in the coming months.

In fact, the Spanish government hopes that a figure of 250,000 applications can be reached in the first months of entry into force.

Albares pointed out that the intention is to “reinforce” the consulates “which are expected to suffer a greater impact.”

“Given the impact that the new law on Democratic Memory will have, the importance of resolving as soon as possible the files that are pending (for the sons and daughters of legal age of those Spaniards whose nationality was recognized) is recalled. origin)”, indicates a circular to which the media had access The Objective.

By virtue of the eighth additional provision of the new law, the following may acquire Spanish nationality: