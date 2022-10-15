Daniel Radcliffe, star of “Harry Potter”, pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane dies: Harry Potter fans fire Hagrid 0:40

(CNN) — The stars of the “Harry Potter” universe paid tribute to Hogwarts gentle giant Robbie Coltrane, who died on Friday.

Coltrane, 72, who played Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, was “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” Daniel Radcliffe said, according to a statement provided to CNN by a representative. “He made us laugh constantly on the set when we were kids,” he recalled.

“I have an especially fond memory of him keeping our spirits up in ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we all hid from the pouring rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he would tell stories and make jokes to keep morale up,” Radcliffe said. , referencing the third film. “I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to meet and work with him and very sad that he passed away. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the franchise, also honored her late co-star on Friday in an Instagram Story.

“Robbie was the funniest uncle I’ve ever had,” she wrote, under a photo of the couple. “His talent was so immense that it made sense for him to play a giant: he could fill ANY space with his brilliance,” he added. “Robbie, if I am ever as kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I will do it on your behalf and in your memory,” Watson continued, saying that Coltrane had made them a “family.”

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies, also posted a message honoring Coltrane on Instagram. “One of my fondest memories of filming ‘Harry Potter’ was a night shoot of the first film in the Forbidden Forest. I was 12 years old. Robbie cared and cared for everyone around him. Effortlessly. And he made them laugh.” . Effortless. He was a big friendly giant on screen, but even more so in real life.”

Robbie Coltrane’s memories of his work on “Harry Potter”

Coltrane also shared fond memories of working with the film’s young stars in a recent HBO Max special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Hogwarts Returns.” (Both CNN and HBO are part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Watching them grow up was like watching your own kids grow up, you know? Because you kind of protected them,” he said. “It always amazed me how fearless they were.”

The author JK Rowling wrote on Twitter: “I will never meet anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, completely off the charts, and I was beyond lucky to meet him, work with him and laugh out loud with him. Sending my love and more Deep condolences to his family, especially his children.

And Warwick Davis, who played Professor Filius Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in the films, remembered Coltrane as someone who was “always jovial” and “brought warmth, light and laughter to any set he stepped foot on.”