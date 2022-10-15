Cruz Azul will not face America for the 2022 Apertura title

From inside Cruz Azul and among the fans there was the illusion of being able to face America in the 2022 Opening Final and get revenge, however, it will not be possible.

Since Blue Cross started to get back on the road Opening 2022after adding five wins in a row in the final stretch of the regular phase of the tournament and in the Repechage, unavoidable way it began to heat up a possible Young Classic for get revenge in the Liguillafor the last episodes starring against America in recent years.

And that is how they have let it be known players like Rodrigo Huescas and Carlos Rodríguez, ensuring that the cement team would like to meet the Coapa team at the Fiesta Grandewith the objective of compensate the painful episode starred in Matchday 10, from the field of Aztec stadium and the last two finals in the MX League.

“Yes, we have that desire to play against America, we want to turn the page and more than anything for us, because we still have that thorn; Thank God in football there are always rematches. After America he had to pay other teams and It would be better if the one who did it to us pays for it, we would like to face them, to be able to change that face of what was the last match”, pointed out the Cruz Azul youth squad, this Thursday at a press conference.

Blue Cross vs. America: When could they meet in the Liguilla?

You have to remember that America closed the Regular Phase of the Opening 2022 as the leader of the tournament, so he advanced directly to the league and in the key Quarter finals he had to face the eighth place of the classification: Pueblateam to which thrashed 6-1 in the Ida duel disputed in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, for which he practically tied his ticket to the Semifinal.

For its part, The Machine was located in position seven, so once the set of The fringeand in case you manage to beat scratched on the quarterfinal bracketwould go on to occupy the last place of the four semifinalistsso your next rival would be America, in the Semifinalswhich would completely rule out a possible Final.

This is how the Table of Positions was

