Controversial arbitration decision in the second leg of the quarterfinals between América and Puebla

Friday, October 14, 2022

This Saturday on the court of the historic Aztec stadium the match will take place Lap of the Quarter finals of Opening Tournament 2022 among the team America and the set of Pueblawhere ours will seek to seal their pass to the next round after having thrashed 1-6 to those from Nicholas Larcamon.

For this commitment, Referees Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), led by Armando Archundiaappointed Daniel Quintero Huitron to deliver justice. The Mexican whistler is backed by 24 games as a central defender in the MX Leaguebut this will be the first leaguewhich could make you nervous and lead you to make wrong decisions.

However, let us hope that this is not the case because, based on the result in the Going of the Quarter finalsin theory this meeting should not be complicated for those in charge of keeping order, unless the Eagles have a bad night this saturday at the Colossus of Santa Ursula.

How does Fernando Ortiz intend to start for the Vuelta?

Despite having a wide advantage, Ferdinand Ortiz He plans to go out with his starting team to face in the Vuelta a la ‘Franja’: Guillermo Ochoa, Emilio Lara, Néstor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés and Henry Martín .

