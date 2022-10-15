CLOSED! Chivas has already chosen the successor of Ricardo Peláez as Sports Director

In Chivas want to return to prominence in Mexican soccerso the Council headed by Amaury Vergara has dedicated time and money to define a new stable sports project that will serve the people of Guadalajara to return to the forefront of Mexican soccer, for which they would have already reached an agreement with the Spanish Fernando Iron.

during this friday a source confirmed to Rebaño Pasión thathe former rojiblanco coach, Marcelo Michel Leaño, was in charge of making the approaches and convincing the historic former Real Madrid player to direct the new sports project.

According to the TV Azteca communicator, David Medrano, the red-and-white board and the Spaniard have reached an agreement to arrive in the fold, so it will be officially presented next week between Monday or Tuesday.

The first mission that Fernando Hierro will have as the new director of the chiverío It will be to draw up the new project and define the name of the coach who will lead the first team, together with the definition of the squad where the highs and lows for Clausura 2022 will be determined, in addition to those of Jesús Molina and Miguel Ponce.

What other options did the board have?

The Council chaired by Amaury Vergara interviewed several Mexican prospects such as Alvaro Davila, Duilio Davino, Luis Miguel Salvador, among others; however, on the recommendation of Marcelo Michel Leaño, a project led by a foreigner was chosen.

