Clint Eastwood was its mayor and Brad Pitt would retire there: how is Carmel, the “coolest” town in California

There is a Californian town that has established itself as a magnet for Hollywood celebrities almost once.celebrity retirement village”, built in the most perfect European style.

With many rare shops and art galleries, the town is located 180 kilometers from San Franciscoin Monterey County, and was founded as such only 120 years ago, in 1902. According to the 2020 census, it has just over 3,200 inhabitants.

The one who did the most to make him famous was Clint Eastwood, the award-winning actor he still resides there and was its mayor, by the Republican Party in the 1980s. It’s called Carmel-by-the-Seaand was popularized as plain Carmel, as its inhabitants call it.

In the latter he once again gained great notoriety since could become the refuge of one of the best known actors in the world: Brad Pitt.

in the middle of a bitter and endless dispute with his ex-partner Angelina Joliethe actor put up for rent five of his properties in the gigantic Los Angeles complex where he has lived for the past 28 years, while analyzing the possible move to this villaas reported by various US media.

In July, Brad paid $40 million to purchase the home of American writer DL James, known as Seawarda transaction that was discovered by the publicly available mortgage settlement, according to The US Sun. The house from the beginning of the 20th century sits atop a cliff in the Carmel Highlands.

This little town has conquered different artists and has the great Clint Eastwood as the protagonist of his story. Its main street is called Oceans Avenue and anyone can walk and enjoy the views facing the Pacific, with a beach where residents can take their pets.

Carmel-by-the-Sea has a history dating back to the 1700s, when the Spanish Franciscan friar Junípero Serra traveled to northern Mexico and chose it as his residence. Several centuries later, staying there became hyper exclusive, almost reserved for millionaires or Hollywood celebrities.

In appearance, it could be described as a mixture of a Swiss alpine village with houses from fairy tales. Also, that rustic beauty blends with the natural and cultural attractions. Regarding connectivity, It is very close to the famous Highway 1, the highway that connects the Big Sur, from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

It is full of charming corners, cobbled streets, flowers and small shopsin addition to a white area beach and one of its most emblematic places, the Mission of San Carlos Borromeo de Carmelo, a construction that was chosen by Fray Junípero Serra to live in until the moment of his death.

In addition to Eastwood, which owns the legendary hotel Mission Ranchsome of the famous people who have or have had a house in Carmel are: composer Alan Silvestri, actor and director Charles Chaplin, Rupert Murdock, actress Kim Novak and Doris Daywho is credited with being the owner of the Cypress Inndedicated to pets.

The curious thing is that numerous artists, actors and intellectuals chose this town to create a community dedicated to art and gave it that bohemian touch.

Architect Charles Summer Green was behind the 1916 mansion that Brad Pitt bought and its first owner was the writer Daniel Lewis James. It is built on parsenic ivy and granitelike a style of medieval fortress that blends with nature and that looks like something out of a movie (and heart attack) due to its location on the cliff.

