Chosen by Martino! Two Chivas youth squads will travel with the National Team prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup

The Tricolor coach decided to send for two soccer players to help keep the national team in good rhythm.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 continues to draw closer and the Mexican National Team continues to refine details for its participation in the contest, so Gerardo Martino will have a special group of soccer players who will help the Tricolor prepare before and during the contest.

In Chivas several players are excited about the possibility of being included in the final list of Tata, where Alexis Vega would already have his place securedwhile Roberto Alvarado would be very close to sneaking in among those chosen by the Argentine helmsman.

Nevertheless, Martino decided to summon 10 youth elements so that they travel with the national team and serve as sparring, that is, as a team to train, where he included two youth squads from Guadalajara: Pavel Pérez and Gilberto Orozco Chiquete.

As revealed by TUDN, these two red-and-white elements, along with eight other youthhave been chosen by Tata to help their teams to have the best possible level for the matches against Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia, where the Tricolor will try to make history by reaching the fifth game.

When will Mexico debut in the World Cup?

According to the competition calendar shared by FIFA, the Mexican National Team will make its presentation at the 2022 Qatar World Cup on next November 22 at 10 o’clock when they face Poland on the pitch at Estadio 974.

