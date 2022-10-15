Chivas: Neither Gallardo nor Almeyda! This is the European coach the Flock is looking for

the output of Richard pelaez coupled with the elimination Repechage of the Opening 2022, has caused in Chivas there is uncertainty around the figure of Richard Chainwho until now acts as the technical director of the Herd.

Although there are already several names that have emerged to reach the helm of Chivas in case the decision is to cut Richard Chainthe reality is that it is the fans themselves that nominate some coaches, as in the case of Marcelo Gallardobecause although the “Doll“will not continue in River Plateyou will not be short of offers from Europe and his arrival in the fold seems unlikely.

In this sense, the renowned journalist Ferdinand Schwartz he dropped another name that until now had not sounded. This is the Spanish strategist, Joseph Bordaláswho would have already been contacted by the rojiblanca board to become the new coach of Chivas Facing the Closure 2023.

Jose Bordalás has already made a name for himself in Spanish football, having directed the Alcorcón, Deportivo Alavés, Elche, Getafe and Valencianevertheless, Bordalás he has not yet directed outside his country.

In the coming weeks it is expected that Chivas keep making important decisions for the Closure 2023 and it will then be possible to clarify the issue of who will be chosen to assume the technical direction of the Herd or if you bet on the continuity of Richard Chain.

JL

