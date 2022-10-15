Chavo del 8: this is the luxurious ‘proletarian house’ in which Florinda Meza lives

The Serie ‘El Chavo del 8’ It was one of the most watched in the entire region in the last 50 years and that is why today it has a large number of fans who closely follow the lives of the actors who were part of the cast. One of them is the actress Florinda who also married the creator of El Chavo, Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

This week, Florinda he was in the eye of the storm because he said he lives in a proletarian neighborhood. It is known that the actress who gave life to Doña Florinda in ‘El Chavo del 8’ he inherited much of Chespirito’s fortune, which allows him to lead an unhurried lifestyle.

The truth is that this week the rumor spread that Florinda He has a fortune of more than 20 million dollars, but Chespirito’s widow, hearing that, could not remain silent. Never. Neither selling my house in Cancún nor the one in Mexico could raise that amount. I wish it were true. What a big nonsense. I don’t live in Pedregal or in Las Lomas, I have a house in the Del Valle neighborhood, it’s a proletarian neighborhood,” said the actress.

But that is not entirely true, since the house to which it refers Florinda It is not very modest to say. The property is located in Ángel Urraza in the Del Valle neighborhood in CDMX. Among her features she has seven rooms, a library, a trophy room where she exhibits both her achievements and those of her husband, a beautiful garden and a large kitchen.

Although there are no specifications on the value of the property, some similar homes in the area are listed between 10 and 15 million Mexican pesos. The details of this house were shown by the same Florinda in a television program together with the memories that he treasures of Chespirito. The decoration is classic, the furniture is made of carved wood and it has clocks, portraits and paintings inside.