Chabelo and Doña Florinda shared a hobby that no one knew

Chabelo and Florinda Meza shared a hobby

October 14, 2022 5:41 p.m.

Chabelo is one of the iconic television characters that are still alive, without a doubt Chabelo marked the childhood of many children with his famous program En Familia con Chabelo, however, one of the driver’s dreams was not fulfilled, because before being famous He was studying medicine, and life and destiny put him behind the cameras where he took advantage of and exploited his talent.

Another of the actresses who has been one of the most loved and remembered on Mexican television is Florinda Meza, who gave life to the character of Doña Florinda in Chavo del 8, who, in addition to being an actress, ventured into production thanks to Chespirito, but these two television idols share a hobby that few know.

It is about the great love for speed and race cars, although it seems strange in a woman Florinda Meza is a fan of Formula 1, and through social networks she has shown her great passion, for her part Chabelo long ago declared that One of his dreams as a child was to become a professional pilot, but the lack of resources put a stop to his dream and he is a great admirer of Sergio “Checo” Pérez.

Chabelo would have died years ago

Very few know the supposed theory that Xavier López Chabelo would have died in 1997, when Televisa was thinking of ending his program, the driver fell into depression and decided to take his own life and was supplanted by his twin brother, for which his character and temperament He was totally different from the smiling Chabelo and a good person with his audience.