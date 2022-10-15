Carlos Villagrán paid a million for a luxurious car that you will not believe as he calls it

Carlos Villagrány his luxurious car

October 14, 2022 3:45 p.m.

El Chavo del 8’s program was one of the best that has marked the history of television, in addition to being remembered by several generations as one of the funniest programs of all time, the success of Chespirito’s program is He owes a lot to the characters who collaborated with him, such was the case of Chavo’s best friend known as “Quico”.

Carlos Villagrán was the actor who gave life to the famous character of “Quico” who was the son of Doña Florinda, that son of the sailor who died in the mouth of a fish, and was also Chavo’s great friend, we know that he was characterized by being an envious and smug kid, but he was one of the most iconic characters on the show and now he enjoys his reaped triumphs.

More entertainment news:

THE SECRET OF LORD BARRIGA THAT WILL LEAVE YOU WITH YOUR MOUTH OPEN

THE STRANGE THEORIES THAT CONFIRM THE DEATH OF LUIS MIGUEL

After long years of dispute with Roberto Gómez Bolaños for the rights to the character of “Quico”, actor Carlos Villagrán now lives quietly with his family in the beautiful city of Querétaro, and through his social networks he showed off a luxurious car in which he walks but what caused a lot of curiosity was the funny way he called it, because it is a black Mini Cooper, valued at 500 thousand pesos which is called the “Kikocar” by the actor.

Why did you change the letter “Q” to “K” for the character?

Many of us know the story of the great dispute and enmity that Roberto Gómez Bolaños and Carlos Villagrán sustained for many years over the rights to the character of “Quico” who was initially written with the letter Q, however, after the legal dispute the actor that gave life to Quico decided to continue with the character but to avoid getting into more problems with Chespirito he chose to put the letter K.