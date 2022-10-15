Arturo Vidal could not travel to Chile for Flamengo and so he had to say goodbye to his father

2022-10-14

Arturo vidal He is going through some of the hardest moments on a personal level. The midfielder of flamingo lost his father this week, who was found dead in Santiago, Chile.

Perhaps the funeral of a loved one was not the most conventional way of attending, but the player did not miss the wake of Erasmus Vidal and followed him through an Instagram live.

Arthur could not leave Brazil at this difficult time for his family, since the flamingo played on Thursday the first leg of the Brazilian Cup against Corinthiansso he had to say goodbye to his father through social networks.

“Dad, today I will miss your good luck message before the game, but I know that you will be supporting us from above, now to win this Cup and the one to come, for you and for all those who support me day by day,” the Chilean wrote. on your Instagram account.