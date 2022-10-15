Ariel Holan in the deck of candidates for Pumas, according to sources

Ariel Holan in the university orbit to replace Andrés Lillini

Ariel Holan is being evaluated by the board of Cougarssources close to ESPNto be one of the options to take the position of technical director, this after the agreement that they seemed to have with Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will not be closed, so they consider more names.

According to sources, Ariel Holan He is on a list of “experienced candidates” who know Mexican soccer and the board is exploring the options, despite the fact that they were very close to reaching an agreement with ‘Tuca’ Ferretti In the past week.

Similarly, Chilean media shared that Ariel Holan received an offer from Cougars after leaving the Catholic UniversityAndean country team.

Until now, Cougars is still looking for the right helmsman after they did not enter the league of Opening 2022which is why they stopped Andres Lilliniwho was in charge of the team since July 2020.

Miguel Mejia Baronsports vice president, is in charge of looking for the ideal candidate for the capital team, and one of the first options was Ricardo Ferrettiwith whom he has worked for many years and whom he knows well.

Ariel Holan would return to the League after passing through León. imago7

Although they had an initial agreement, ‘Tuca’ raised the option of having William Vazquez as one of his technical assistants, but ‘Memo”s salary was an impediment that delayed the negotiations.

Even, ESPN knew that the ‘Tuca’ under his economic pretensions compared to what he perceived in tigerswhich was one of the highest salaries for a technician in the entire MX League.

Cougars not in a hurry to find a replacement Lillinisince the squad continues on vacation, which will end at the end of the month and will be at the beginning of November when the Pedregal team reports for medical exams and, later, for the preseason.