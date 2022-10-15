Aracely Arámbula raised the temperature in a swimsuit

Aracely Arambula She was in a relationship with Luis Miguel for four years, between 2005 and 2009. The famous wedding was expected to be in Oaxaca. However, it never materialized as both had different ways of thinking. But they did have two children: Miguel and Daniel.

Since they parted ways Luis Miguel He never had contact with his children again, or so ‘La Chule’ implied. Despite this, she has continued to work and is one of the most successful actresses in all of Mexico. Her roles in ‘La Doña’ or ‘´La Patrona’ have been among the most talked about.

This October 17th, ‘La madrastra’, the telenovela in which Aracely plays Marcia Cisneros, a woman who will seek to recover the life that a deception will take from her. It is a new version of the fiction that the actress Victoria Ruffo did some time ago.

In an interview with ‘El Diario’, Aracely He confessed that he has talked with women who have been victims of these injustices. “It is very hard, it is very difficult to be able to imagine or try to put yourself in their shoes. I am grateful that they have put this character in my hands, that they have trusted me and that I have been able to carry it out, because I feel that it has been very difficult, especially in the midst of my father’s departure.

In the last hours, the mother of the children of Luis Miguel He has shared an image from a few years ago in his Instagram stories. There, the Mexican actress showed off showing off her figure in a two-piece swimsuit in light blue with black. Undoubtedly, the singer also has an unparalleled beauty.