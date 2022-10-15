Entertainment

Aracely Arámbula raised the temperature in a swimsuit

Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Aracely Arambula She was in a relationship with Luis Miguel for four years, between 2005 and 2009. The famous wedding was expected to be in Oaxaca. However, it never materialized as both had different ways of thinking. But they did have two children: Miguel and Daniel.

Since they parted ways Luis Miguel He never had contact with his children again, or so ‘La Chule’ implied. Despite this, she has continued to work and is one of the most successful actresses in all of Mexico. Her roles in ‘La Doña’ or ‘´La Patrona’ have been among the most talked about.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

He was a promise of music like Carlos Rivera, but he ended up in the Tianguis for love

2 weeks ago

Adamari López sends a message to all her suitors and a strong message to Toni

4 days ago

Vicente Fernández terrified the recordings of his series with his appearance

2 weeks ago

From the pool, Ana María Polo from “Caso Cerrado” raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button