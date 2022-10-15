Angelique’s new heartthrob would have the worst fame in the world and it’s not Sebastián Rulli

Angelique Boyer

October 15, 2022 12:30 p.m.

When you think of Angelique Boyer at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Sebastián Rulli. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, Angelique would surprise everyone by introducing her new lover.

However, this star would have a terrible fame and would leave him more than bad.

Danilo Carrera would be Boyer’s new troublesome heartthrob

“A superb, complicated, rude, arrogant and very competitive guy with her,” revealed a source about Carrera in his past relationship with actress Michelle Renaud. Now, Danilo would be Boyer’s heartthrob in the new telenovela on Televisa, leaving behind her duo with her boyfriend in real life.