After so many years and with a white glove, Victoria Ruffo charged Eugenio Derbez

Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez

October 14, 2022 8:59 p.m.

It is no secret that Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo are not “best friends” nor do they get along like Mauricio Ochman and Aislinn Derbez, who even go on vacation together for their daughter, on the contrary, Eugenio and Victoria, the farther the better.

However, after Eugenio Derbez’s accident, in which he shattered his shoulder, Victoria worried about her ex’s health, and even prayed that everything would go well. According to Queen herself, she said: “Life is too short to hold a grudge.”

But that is something that Eugenio would not have learned yet, because until recently he did not miss an opportunity to make fun of Victoria and the way she danced, for her videos on TikTok. But as they say out there, revenge is a dish that is eaten cold.

Victoria Ruffo slapped him with a white glove

It all started when the press questioned Victoria about her relationship with Eugenio and about the accident to which she ruled out reconciliation but took the opportunity to throw a small stitch and discreetly collect Eugenio’s teasing, because she said: “he is already old and That’s why his bones are broken” a simple phrase but loaded with meaning, because it is hitting Derbez’s ego without offending him.