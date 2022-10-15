Adamari López teaches style with the ideal shorts for women over 50

Adamari López is an actress and television presenter born in Puerto Rico, but who managed to become known throughout Latin America, not only for her participation in soap operas, but also in various programs and reality shows. At 51, Toni Costa’s ex-wife is in charge of showing that age is not an impediment to show off her incredible figure and through a story of Instagramtook all eyes wearing a mini short that is up to the task for women of her age.

In the last weeks, Adamari Lopez He revolutionized social networks when he shared a video dancing in a very sensual way with Martín Mitchel, a young dancer and Zumba instructor. The Puerto Rican driver was consulted about the relationship she has and she stated: “Martín is a very nice person. I met him because he was introduced to me by the group with which I do my Reels. He has been very good to me and we have a nice chemistry.”

Although for several years Adamari Lopez She is far from soap operas, she is in charge of two television programs. For a few days, it was stated that ‘Today’, the cycle in which she is in charge, would come to an end in November due to administrative decisions. So far, the driver has not commented on the matter.

Adamari López, 51-year-old driver. Source Instagram @adamarilopez

On his Instagram account where he has more than eight million followers, Adamari Lopez is responsible for delighting his fans by sharing all kinds of material. In her stories, the 51-year-old actress published a photo where she is seen wearing a mini short that is ideal for women over 50 and that caused a furor, thus lighting up the networks.

Adamari López made everyone fall in love with this mini short. Source Instagram @adamarilopez

As for his personal life, Adamari Lopez She has left her ex-husband and father of her daughter, Toni Costa, behind and would be enjoying her single life, despite the fact that she has been linked to the Zumba dancer. In addition, she demonstrated the incredible physical change that, according to her, changed her life in a resounding way.