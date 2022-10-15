Adamari López shuts her mouth to all those who questioned her about her relationship with her former mother-in-law

Adamari Lopez

October 15, 2022 1:04 p.m.

Adamari López has shown her great affection for the family of her ex-partner Toni Costa, even when Toni already had a new girlfriend, it was Adamari who went to meet the Spaniard’s mother at the airport in Miami, took her home since he could not receive his mother because he would have been preparing his girlfriend Evelyn Beltran’s birthday surprise.

But despite the fact that Ada and Mrs. Carmen follow each other on Instagram and when Ada does something live she is always present and likes the publication or comments with love, several media outlets have speculated that there is no good relationship with her ex-mother-in-law. and they claim it’s for Evelyn.

And it is that it has been rumored that Toni’s mother has distanced herself from Adamari, or that the Puerto Rican has a bad relationship with her former mother-in-law, since the dancer would want them to accept her new partner, of course this has not been confirmed by none of those involved.

Adamari and her mother-in-law are happy in Spain

And it is that the presenter of Telemundo traveled to the native country of her ex, to acquire the details of Alaïa’s first communion and shared tender moments with Yaya, while they chose the little girl’s dress, both cried together seeing the girl. Which shows the good relationship that both still have. Even tender words of affection were dedicated: “You always make yourself feel and we love being able to spend time with you,” Adamari told him. “Thank you for making me share this moment, I couldn’t be happier because I would give my life for Alaïa,” Carmen replied.