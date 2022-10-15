Actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72 years of the Harry Potter saga

Midtime Editorial

London / 14.10.2022 12:38:06





Sad news for all fans of Harry Potter Because this Friday, October 14, the death of actor Robbie Coltrane was confirmed at the age of 72who will play rubeus hagrid in all the movies of the most famous magician on the planet.

According to his representative, Belinda Wright, the actor died in a hospital near Falkirk, Scotland. Coltrane is survived by his children Spencer and Alice, as well as his mother Rhona Gemmell.

The actor suffered from a osteoarthritis in the left kneewhich is why he could not walk for very long periods.

“For me personally, I will remember him as a loyal and permanent customer. In addition to being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty. And after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, he will be missed.”

Hagrid took care of the Hogwarts School Gardens and from the first tapes he won the affection of the fans for being one of the mentors of the young Harry Potter.

“It was a role that brought joy to children and adults alike.and that has caused him to receive a river of fan letters every week for the last 20 years, “added his agent.

Major Robbie Coltrane Productions

Anthony Robert McMillanas is his real name, was born in Glasgow in 1950 and although his acting career began in the 1980s, he became known thanks to the series Crackers (1993). In addition, she participated in two films of the agent james-bond (Goldeneye, 1995; and The World is Never Enough, 1999).

It should be noted that his stage name “Robbie Coltrane” was adopted from the jazz genre musician, John Coltrane.

