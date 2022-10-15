A light at the end of the tunnel for Pablo Lyle

paul lyle

October 14, 2022 5:29 p.m.

Pablo Lyle’s conviction is a fact, what has not yet been defined for him is the time he will have to remain in prison. All because the actor in a moment of fury would have ended a man’s life in one fell swoop.

But despite everything he has had to face, there would be a light at the end of the tunnel for him, it is well known that once someone has been in prison his life changes radically, not only because of the emotional burden he must face for being deprived of their freedom, but also because of the social consequences faced by those who have been behind bars.

Since when he leaves he faces the difficulty of finding a job, and it is precisely on this subject that the actor would already have hope, since the producer Juan Osorio has offered to hire him once his sentence is over.

Pablo Lyle already has a job for when he gets out of prison

And it is that the producer has already worked with Pablo in the telenovela “A lucky family” where he would have shown the producer that he is a “very intelligent, well-behaved, and very respectful boy” so the producer would not hesitate a second to work with him again.