5 PHOTOS of Belinda that show why she is the ‘Queen of Moorings’ and CONQUERS hearts

breaking thousands of hearts Y conquering others more, Belinda She continues to break it with her great talent and beauty, because despite the adversities that the green-eyed woman has experienced, the singer has known how to move forward. In recent days the singer has been part of several Internet conversations after naming the Queen of the Mooringsa title that fell like a glove.

The following Photos show because this title suits him very well, since the beauty he possesses Belinda It is unique, the same one that has been used for to conquer thousands of hearts, not only from her ex-boyfriends, but also from her fans. Well, no matter what the singer wears, she always looks spectacular; As is the case with the photo in which she can be seen completely bald, this new look is part of her new theme “I would love to”.

Mexican at heart

Despite Belinda She is originally from Madrid, Spain, hence her surnames Peregrín Schull; She moved from a very young age to Mexico. This was where she launched her artistic career debuting as an actress in children’s soap operas and later, she moved to the music industry where in 2003 she released her debut album becoming the most recognized pop artist in the country. As if that were not enough, she has always been very proud to be Mexican and from an early age conquered the hearts of your audience.

Natural beauty

His Instagram has become a social network where Belinda share your best Photos in which demonstrate because wherever you go conquer hearts, and it is because the singer is the owner of a natural beauty. On several occasions, the pop star uploads photos in which she does not use a single drop of makeup, always highlighting her beautiful green eyes, with which she has fallen in love with more than one.

Saint Belinda

Throughout his whole life, Belinda has been known to be a rompre hearts because he has the gift of to conquer to the men who pass his way; For the latter, the singer has been considered a saint to whom her fans pray to perform the miracle of conquering a couple. And all of the above is due to the sentimental history that the singer has with some failed romances of which they assure that her ex-boyfriends suffer a lot from her to try to forget Beli.

queen of moorings

Last Tuesday, October 11, Belinda He had a presentation in Guadalajara, during this show he presented a video that read: “Santa Belinda de los amores, patron saint of buggers, queen of moorings and of the enchanted toad, I ask you to perform a miracle for me so that they fall in love with me and have my name tattooed. Amen”. Through this “prayer”, the singer proclaimed herself the queen of moorings Y conquer heartsthe above refers to his exes, Christian Nodal and Lupillo Rivera.

After the singer was named like this, several criticisms rained down on her, however, she has not paid attention to what was said against her because she well deserved the title and these photos show that every word said by Belinda It is true.