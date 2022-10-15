◉ Chivas de Guadalajara news today, October 14, 2022

Chivas from Guadalajara said goodbye ahead of time Opening Tournament 2022. The Sacred Flock had shown an interesting recovery at the hands of Ricardo Cadena, but the defeat against Puebla in the Repechage put an end to his participation in the contest.

The rojiblancos now concentrate all their efforts on sports planning for the Closing Tournament 2023. And it is that the club contemplates a series of important changes, among which it is worth defining as soon as possible the future of Cadena on the team’s bench.

Orozco and Pavel Pérez will go to Qatar

In order to complete the training sessions, Gerardo Martino will call 15 sparring partners of the MX League, which will join the concentration in Girona. Among the ten already confirmed, there are two players from Chivas: Jesus Orozco Chiquete and Pavel Pérez. The objective, in addition to the one mentioned above, will be that they can live the World Cup experience in the face of possible future calls.

Fernando Hierro to Chivas?

the stage of Ricardo Pelaez as sports director of Chivas came to an end after three years of repeated disappointments. Apart from names like Álvaro Dávila, Duilio Davino and Luis Miguel Salvador, from La Gambeta affirmed that the Council is very close to reaching an agreement with Fernando Hierro, former Real Madrid and who was the coach of Spain in Russia 2018, after confirming the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui.

José Bordalás, in the sights of Chivas

According to the Fox Sports journalist, Fernando Schwartz, the Chivas de Guadalajara board is studying the possibility of signing Jose Bordalás. “The latest from Chivas, they are looking for José Bordalás, the one who was a Getafe coach and was fired from Valencia“, he said about the club’s possible interest in the Spanish coach.

Chicote leaves Chivas?

Amaury Vegara has in mind to carry out a restructuring of the Chivas squad and that could cause important departures. According to sources reported to Rebaño Pasión and Bolavip, the manager is not happy with the attitudes of Christian Calderon, who has carried out different indiscipline despite the sanctions received. That is why Chicote could leave the team for the Clausura 2023 Tournament, although nothing is defined yet.