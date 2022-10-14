Yankees fine amount for Aroldis Chapman

The Cuban reliever for the Yankees, Aroldis Chapman, was left off the roster for the American League Division Series (ALDS) against the Cleveland Guardians. That decision would have caused the annoyance of the Antillean, who opted for absent from mandatory training of the team, exposing himself to a penalty fee and the possible end of a seven-year stint with New York.

After learning that he would not be included in the list of 26 players provided by manager Aaron Boone, the “Musil Cubano” would have been absent from training as a form of claim, a situation that cost him 10 thousand dollars fine, after having broken an internal rule of the New York club. The number of Chapman’s sanction was released by sources from the NJ.com medium.

Chapman, who hasn’t earned a save since May 17, was scheduled to attend practice at Yankee Stadium, but the team said he was in Miami. After speaking with Chapman, manager Aaron Boone told general manager Brian Cashman that he ordered the pitcher to stay away from the club.

Chapman’s agent, Scott Shapiro, declined to comment. While the Bombers didn’t rule out the flamethrowing southpaw for later rounds of the playoffs, they left the impression that his return is unlikely in the final year of his contract with the Bronx Rams.