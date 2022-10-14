Entertainment

Yailin La Mas Viral raised the temperature in a tight corset

Photo of CodeList CodeList28 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Yailin The Most Viral He has been a bit absent from his social networks lately. Although she showed her radical makeover a few days ago in her stories, she hasn’t posted on her Instagram feed for two weeks. In her last post, she announced her collaboration with her colleague and compatriot known as ‘La Insuperable’.

On the Instagram Live where yailin showed off her new green hair, she also showed a little belly and generated rumors of pregnancy. However, neither of the two singers has spoken about it. But yes, his fans made a video viral where they are seen very close, so they dispelled the ideas of a possible divorce.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList28 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

It was the stormy love of Adela Noriega and it almost cost the actress her career

2 weeks ago

It was Victoria Ruffo’s great love, but she changed it for Eugenio Derbez and it ended badly

2 weeks ago

While Adamari is going through the worst moment of her life, Toni Costa sends her a strong hint

1 week ago

Meet the obsolete car that Bad Bunny drives

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button