Yailin La Mas Viral raised the temperature in a tight corset

Yailin The Most Viral He has been a bit absent from his social networks lately. Although she showed her radical makeover a few days ago in her stories, she hasn’t posted on her Instagram feed for two weeks. In her last post, she announced her collaboration with her colleague and compatriot known as ‘La Insuperable’.

On the Instagram Live where yailin showed off her new green hair, she also showed a little belly and generated rumors of pregnancy. However, neither of the two singers has spoken about it. But yes, his fans made a video viral where they are seen very close, so they dispelled the ideas of a possible divorce.

In the last hours, yailin published in her stories a risky photograph where she is seen posing from the front with a tight white corset, in which she had to include a white heart emoji so as not to show too much. She also accompanied her look with acrylic nails and a chain around her neck.

Yailin The Most Viral. Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Next, she posted a video with the same look but her red lips, which surely drove more than one crazy, including Anuel AA. Although the Puerto Rican could not leave her comment, he was surely in love with the clip of her husband. The singer is still more than excited about his new music.

“Everyone waiting for me to post PREVIEW OF NEW MUSIC IN 1 or 2 HOURS!!!!!!!” public Anuel this Thursday and thrilled his fans. “My emotional stability depends on your album CB take it out”, “But mm* drop the damn album already” and “Real until death” were some comments he received.