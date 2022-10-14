Xavi reaches 50 in the Clásico

Xavi Hernández reaches his 50th match on the FC Barcelona bench this Sunday in the Clásico. During these 49 meetings as coach, situations as extreme as they are contradictory have been experienced: from the most unleashed euphoria, such as the unappealable victory in the last visit to the Bernabéu (0-4), to catastrophic disappointments, such as elimination from the Europa League at the Camp Nou against Eintracht, with the massive presence of German fans in the stands. Two totally opposite poles that clearly show the confusion that the club is in, where it goes from ecstasy to hell in just over a week.

In any case, the arrival of Xavi Hernández has left more good feelings than bad on the field: the team has grown footballingly, the squad has improved significantly and there is a pattern of play. However, these positive ‘inputs’ have not yet been enough to win a title. This poor baggage, together with the team’s poor performance in the Champions League, have opened some crack in Barcelona, ​​despite not having been at the helm of the team for a year yet.

His numbers are not to shoot rockets, but they are not as negative as more than one is determined to underline. In these 49 matches, Xavi has achieved 28 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses, with a global balance of 93 goals for and 49 against. Interestingly, their performance away from the Camp Nou has been better than at home: 16 wins away to 12 at home. In fact, he surpassed Zinedine Zidane two weeks ago as the coach with the best away streak in LaLiga in his debut, already adding 18 unbeaten games to the 17 that the Real Madrid coach had.

By competitions, their worst numbers are in the Champions Leaguewhere he has only been able to win one game out of six played, although it must also be taken into account that the rivals have been Bayern Munich (twice) and Inter (two more). The only victory was achieved this season, on the first day of the league, where they thrashed Viktoria Pzlen 5-1.

For now, in LaLiga he is maintaining the type. In his first season, he managed to come back to second place after taking the ninth team in the table, and in this second season he leads the competition, tied on points with Real Madrid. In a total of 34 days, he has added 24 wins, 6 draws and 4 losses, that is, of a total of 102 points played, he has taken 78, adding almost 77% of the points. Now, in the Clásico, he has the opportunity to continue adding points to his incredible away streak, where he has won 13 games and drawn five.