Will you return to Cruz Azul? Jaime Ordiales was in the duel against Rayados de Monterrey

The director of national teams was seen last night in one of the boxes of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

The Azteca Stadium experienced a fast-paced match between Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey on Wednesday night as part of the first leg of the Apertura 2022 quarterfinals. The cement workers could not beat Esteban Andrada’s goal and now they are forced to win on Saturday in the second leg that will be played at the BBVA Stadium.

Despite the fact that there was a dense atmosphere on the pitch due to the importance of the game, the truth is that many of the lights last night were aimed at one of the boxes of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

And it is that Jaime Ordiales made an appearance at a Cruz Azul game since he took office in the Mexican Soccer Federation as director of national teams. The strangeness went viral on social networks and many began to speculate about the possible return of Ordiales to La Maquina.

In addition, with the safe departure of Carlos López de Silanes from the club’s sports management at the end of this Opening 2022, the truth is that the alarms went off in the bulk of the sky-blue fans. However, the presence of Ordiales was justified by the fact that Gerardo Martino also attended the match.

The final list is coming

The ‘Tata’ is already fine-tuning the last details before offering the definitive list with the soccer players who will represent Mexico at the World Cup in Qatar. Hence, the Argentine strategist is touring the Liga MX venues accompanied by his most direct “boss”, Jaime Ordiales.

