Who is to blame for the delicate situation…

The agonizing draw (3-3) between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan has left the Catalans with a foot and a half out of the Champions League, which translates into a new debacle after the great investment made by the Board of Directors to strengthen the team in all its lines. With this on the table, there are several culprits that the club is once again in a compromising situation in the highest European competition.

THE SURVEY

Who is to blame for Barça’s delicate situation in the Champions League?

There were several factors that have brought Barça to the situation it is in right now and that only a miracle could grant them qualification for the next phase. Beyond Xavi Hernández’s approach, both the large number of injuries and the lousy refereeing in the first leg against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have been fundamental in this new international disaster.

Barcelona no longer depends on itself to advance to the round of 16. As well as being obliged to win their last two games, they will also have to hope that Inter do not add three against Viktoria Plzen, a more than complicated task due to the poor performance that the Czechs have shown in this campaign. We will have to see what the future holds for a club that, today, does not seem to have what it takes to face big stages.