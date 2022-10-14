when eating healthy can become a dangerous obsession

How healthy or not our eating habits are largely determine the functioning of our body, influencing our health and our quality of life. One more evidence that we really are what we eat. In fact, a healthy and varied diet, combined with regular physical exercise, is one of the best ways to ensure our physical and emotional well-being. All of this is understood as a varied diet that includes a sufficient diversity of healthy foods in the right quantities and always according to the needs of each person and their lifestyle. But what happens when healthy food ends up becoming an obsession?

In this case, we could then speak of an eating behavior disorder known as orthorexia. A pathological and irrational obsession with eating healthy and related to food quality that can greatly condition the physical and mental health of those who suffer from it. We tell you what it is and the best way to deal with it.

What is known as orthorexia?

As we have already told you, orthorexia is an eating behavior disorder that consists of an obsession with healthy food and the quality of food. People who suffer from it feel obliged to follow a particularly restrictive diet in which there is only room for ecological or organic products, in whose cultivation no pesticides, herbicides or additives have been used. There is also no room for processed foods. A series of dietary requirements that at first glance may seem anything but unhealthy, but that lead to obsessive-compulsive behavior can be especially dangerous for a person’s physical and mental health.

What is really the problem in these cases? The not so positive part of this disorder is that if these people do not have this kind of food, in most cases they prefer not to eat, which can end up leading to nutritional problems and in the most extreme cases even anorexia. All this added to the feelings of guilt or dissatisfaction and loss of quality of life, which are often linked to this pathology, especially when it is not possible to strictly maintain that diet.

How to recognize orthorexia and deal with it?

Among the main symptoms of orthorexia is excessive worry and planning about everything you eat, for all the food that is prepared, but above all for the quality and origin of each food. An obsession tremendously linked to guilt and self-punishment when this diet is not strictly adhered to, as well as the complete elimination of certain foods from the diet. Typically, people with orthorexia experience a greatly diminished quality of life, lowered self-esteem, and even social isolation from friends and family.

As for the best way to deal with it, in these cases psychological therapy is a fundamental part of obtaining the best tools with which to overcome orthorexia. A psychological therapy that will have to go hand in hand with a modification in the appropriate diet with which to correct the nutritional deficits that may exist or that the person may have suffered during that process of orthorexia.

