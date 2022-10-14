What nobody told me about studying medicine

Apparently the fact of being a medical student is a well-documented process in a culture where the figure of the doctor has become popular thanks to movies and television. Perhaps more than one of us, as career aspirants, have imagined a brilliant future in the surgical world, like Meredith Gray or Gregory House, solving complicated clinical cases or revolutionizing hospital medical care, like Max Goodwin.

For many decades the doctor represented a social figure of relevance in the past and until now there are many myths and stigmas in force about what it means not only to be one, but to prepare to be one.

There are a number of things that I would have liked to know before starting my degree, which perhaps due to the gradually absorbing nature of this profession we are gradually integrating into the medical culture once we are part of the guild, but which would undoubtedly have generated surprise in a pre-university.

1. The doctor’s vocation is not blind.

Many times we talk about medicine as a profession full of nobility and service, thinking that the vocation that has brought us here will always justify any context that the doctor must go through to carry out his work, even if it puts him in danger or threatens his integrity. or their dignity, directly or indirectly.

Sometimes the patient will expect the doctor to become a tool of unconditional service, forgetting that like all humans they also experience deficiencies, have basic needs, life expectancies, require rest spaces, etc. Let’s begin to question our own vocation at times when fatigue, insecurity, fear of humiliation and physical deterioration itself wreak havoc on our ability to retain, learn and care for patients.

2. Medicine is violent.

Probably some of the most common jokes that we will hear in the field of health care are those associated with “the scolding of the nursing staff”, the internal doctor “saved” as punishment in the hospital, the claims of patients who are dissatisfied with the precarious service of the most lacking venues, etc.

From our first stages of training we will be taught that hierarchy has greater value than evidence and that the boss should always be right and the division between the different training stages will be constantly reiterated, derived from the supposed authority that the doctor acquires over his colleagues younger.

We will often hear that we cannot aspire to a grade of ten because we cannot know more than the teacher, that even when the evidence supports our knowledge we must accept the indication of whoever is in charge, that we must know the things that are asked of us, even when we have not been taught and that humiliation, rudeness and deprivation of sleep, food, water or rest, will be weapons frequently used against any doctor in training who does not meet the expectations of his superiors.

3. You will learn more medicine by yourself than from your teachers.

The first educational shock that we will face will be recognizing that despite having classrooms, classes and teachers, the learning of medicine must be self-administered most of the time. That we should be able to understand our brain and discover how to make the learning of all the information that will pass through our eyes more efficient.

They will constantly tell us: “You have to start reading” and we will fall into the fallacy of studying a lot, forgetting to study better. It will not be until we find our study strategies that we will optimize the way we integrate knowledge. And while our teachers will play a critical role in understanding and reinforcing, we as learners will always be expected to obtain, process, and share knowledge.

4. You will feel that your life project is left behind.

When you start your career, you may still be in contact with your high school classmates and it is incredible to tell them what you have the opportunity to see in your training as a doctor. Over the years you will see your generation friends become graduates, engineers, have their first job, get married, travel the world or buy their first car, while most medical students will continue to depend on the support of their parents and carrying a couple of years of college education ahead of him.

Patience is key to keep moving forward, even when it seems like you’re falling behind.

The reality is that while every life project is compatible with medicine, this path will somewhat limit your capacity for personal independence and will take you a little longer than the rest of those who graduated from high school with you. Patience is key to keep moving forward, even when it seems like you’re falling behind.

5. The one who only knows medicine or medicine knows.

You will constantly hear that the medical career is jealous and although it is a professional branch that demands a lot of time, we must be smart not to let ourselves be consumed by it. Being a doctor is not a personality, just a profession and it will be easy to believe that as students we have an obligation to breathe, eat, consume and dream about medicine 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. At first it makes sense and seems like a novelty in our lifestyle and it becomes difficult to put on the mask of a permanent doctor and remember that it is valid to have other dreams and passions, dedicate time to family and friends, etc.

Sometimes I think I wish someone shared these things with me when I was about to become a medical student. However, today I also believe that it is part of the discoveries that we must gradually make as we build ourselves as doctors. In the end, no one teaches someone else a lesson, the important thing is to be receptive and not lose the ability to surprise ourselves, for better or for worse, at the small details that make our career so special.

