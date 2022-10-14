What many thought is confirmed, what Mijares thought of the relationship between Lucero and Colunga

Mijares Fernando Colunga and Lucero

October 14, 2022 2:15 p.m.

Both in Alborada and in Soy tu dueña Fernando Colunga and Lucero had incredible chemistry, so it was speculated that they would make a good couple in real life, but this was immediately ruled out by both actors.

It is also well known that Manuel Mijares, who was her husband at the time, was never jealous of Fernando Colunga, and many did not understand why the singer was not jealous of the gallant of gallants, or the chemistry of the actors.

And it would all have been because Colunga, from the first time he worked with Lucero, told him he asked him to speak with Manuel Mijares and explain to him that: “I was only going to receive professionalism and respect for both you (Lucero) and him.” He commented on this on Cristina’s show.

Fernando Colunga and Lucero are great friends

Even now that so many years have passed, they continue to maintain a strong friendship. Also, every time they talk about the times they have worked together, they always have a good comment about each other, they even have nicknames for each one, Colunga calls her “chicken”.