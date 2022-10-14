What Cantinflas earned in his first film would not even be enough for a car

Cantinflas and his first salary

October 13, 2022 4:42 p.m.

Mario Moreno better known as Cantinflas was one of the iconic comedians of Mexico, he is considered one of the idols of Mexican cinema for his various films that he produced and starred in, without a doubt, for several years Cantinflas managed to amuse us with his stories and his different characters , because throughout his career we saw him as a sweeper, policeman, teacher and even as a priest of a church.

Very few know the past of Cantinflas, such as the fact that in 1928, when he was only 16 years old, he was part of the Mexican army falsifying his papers, in addition to having plans to work alongside Chespirito, however, the conditions of the great Cantinflas brought down the plans of the program, we also know that he became a millionaire thanks to his multiple movies.

However, nobody knows the amount that Cantinflas received when he made his first film entitled “There is the detail”, which was his first success for which he received the amount of 3 thousand dollars, about sixty thousand Mexican pesos that he had at that time. It was a lot of money, but his fortune is valued at about 70 million dollars, which disappeared from his bank accounts according to his son.

The Hacienda The Detail of Cantinflas

Undoubtedly, the fortune of Mario Moreno Cantinflas was invested in different properties, and one of them was the hacienda in San Luis Potosí that some rumors say served as a hideout for another Mexican idol named Pedro Infante, currently the property is It is abandoned and it is said that the spirit of Cantinflas continues to haunt it.