Victoria Ruffo loved him madly, ended up in prison and begging for help

Victoria Ruffo

October 14, 2022 07:00 a.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a top dramatic actress and for the many men who have fallen under her charms.

Both in real life and in fiction, Ruffo has had more than one sentimental partner and surely each of them could say that it was an experience that marked them. However, there was one that her life went down after being with her.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Ruffo:

HE PUT THE HORN ON VICTORIA RUFFO, SHE FIGHTED FOR HER LIFE AND NOW TELEVISA CRIES HER DEPARTURE

IT WAS THE CRUELEST TO VICTORIA RUFFO AND NOW ANGELIQUE BOYER EVEN APPLAUDS HER

This man had a forbidden love affair with Ruffo, he had to flee after that and then he suffered the worst fate, to end up in jail.

Osvaldo Ríos was the man

It all happened in the soap opera ‘Abrázame muy fuerte’, where Victoria played the protagonist Cristina Álvarez and had a forbidden romance with a pawn, ‘Diego Hernández’, played by Ríos. If in the novel he ended up dying run over by the villain, in real life he spent more than 100 days due to domestic violence and now desperately asks for help for his country on Instagram, after the natural disasters that have occurred in Puerto Rico.