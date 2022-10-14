Vanessa Huppenkothen discusses with Andrés Vaca and mentions TelevisaMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

The unfortunate presentation of Jorge Sánchez in the Champions League this Wednesday generated a crossing of words in social networks between Vanessa Huppenkothen and Andrés Vacahost of ESPN and narrator of TUDN, respectively, since the former defended the Mexican defender from the accusations of the latter.

“A mediocre argument” assures Vaca

The Televisa rapporteur assured that it is “a mediocre argument” to defend Jorge Sánchez saying that the best full-backs have suffered against players like the Colombian Luis Díaz and the Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, from Liverpool and Napoli, respectively, whom the former America defender has faced in the Champions League and on FIFA Date, in the case of the South American.

“It’s a bit mediocre that thought of: ‘Since others have their faces painted, it’s not bad that they paint my face too’. Companies hire people to perform, not to learn, I think,” was Vaca’s opinion, alluding to the bad performance of the nicknamed Jorgie in his first start in the Champions League.

A bit mediocre this thought, right? “How they paint others’ faces, it’s not bad that I do too.”

Companies hire people to perform, not to learn. I think. – Andrés Vaca (@Andres_Vaca_) October 12, 2022

Huppenkothen responds to Andrés Vaca

The critical stance of Mr. Vaca “from Holguín” was not to the liking of Vanessa Huppenkothen, a former member of Televisa Deportes and now a SportsCenter presenter, who told the narrator that “everyone comes to a job to learn”to then release a comment with some “unnecessary rudeness” about its beginnings.

“When you came to Televisa you were not even close to what you are now,” Huppenkothen told Vacato which he replied that the Mexican soccer player from Ajax “is not making his debut, he has been a player for six years,” countering the communicator’s argument.

Jorge Sánchez with Ajax in the Champions League

The truth is Jorge Sánchez’s first game as a starter in the Champions League was forgotten collectively, since Ajax was beaten 4-2 at Napoli, which meant receiving 10 goals from the Neapolitans in only two games of the Group Phase, seriously compromising the aspirations of the Dutchmen of Sánchez and Edson Álvarez.

For his part, the Chucky Lozano’s Napoli -which he scored this Wednesday- already assured his Ticket to Round of 16 with a perfect step in four dates, joining Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid as the teams already classified to the next instance.

