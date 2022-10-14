Tom Brady would be fined for allegedly kicking Grady Jarrett

NFL to determine if Tom Brady attempted to assault Grady Jarrett after he was captured

The NFL analyzes the controversial penalty for roughing the passer of the defensive tackle of the Atlanta FalconsGrady Jarretton Tom Brady of Tampa Bay Buccaneers to determine if Brady tried to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, according to a report from Associated Press Thursday.

Fines for kicking are $10,500 for the first offense and $15,500 for the second.

Grady Jarrett was penalized for throwing Tomg Brady during the victory of Tampa Bay 21-15 on Atlanta on Sunday. It appears that Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players got up, but he didn’t make contact.

When asked if he knew Tom Brady would have tried to kick Grady Jarrettthe head coach of the Buccaneers, Todd Bowlesreplied to ESPN“didn’t see any of that, so I couldn’t answer that question.”

Jarrett and the defensive end of the Kansas City ChiefsChris Jonesare subject to roughness tickets in Week 5, prompting outrage from players, coaches and fans because the sacks didn’t appear to be unnecessary roughness.

Fines for hitting the quarterback are $15,000 for the first offense and $20,000 for the second. It is the first suspension this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

