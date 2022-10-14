Today’s horoscope, October 14, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In the horoscope todayFriday October 14the Moonresponsible for activating your emotional memory, joins Mars, related to your life force. Memories of the past will arise from this encounter that will cause you to be in a bad mood, however, if you are strong you will be able to overcome it.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon, which reflects the way in which you process emotions, will join in the Gemini sign with Mars, a planet associated with strong impulses, generating some anger through a conversation with a friend due to the memory of an old discomfort that you thought forgotten

However, in a few minutes you will be able to process it positively and see that it was not so important, because this union will happen in an element compatible with yours. Surely, you will have the strength to overcome negative thoughts and you will have left behind an unnecessary emotional burden.

See also:

Aries weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Aries monthly horoscope for October

Aries 2022 yearly horoscope

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

The Moon will join Mars, increasing in you your anxieties and your rush to finalize situations related to your finances, as well as your desire to earn more money. This will exalt your most materialistic side even more.

If you manage to combine this overload of energy with your high level of practicality, you will be able to take advantage of the time you have more free to organize your economic priorities.

In addition, the aforementioned planetary union will indicate that it is time to seek new values, solutions and businesses. To amplify these events in your favor, do a Grapefruit ritual to attract quick money when you have an emergency.

See also:

Taurus weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Taurus monthly horoscope for October

Taurus yearly horoscope 2022

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Mars continues to pass through your sign causing you trouble and anger. In addition to this, it will join the Moon, which reflects your emotions, altering your temperament a little more; above all, because you will feel attacked by the people around you or by those with whom you are communicating.

It is important that you understand that this is not their intention, but that you will be very sensitive and could feel your heart hurt. I recommend taking a deep breath, counting to ten, and holding back before responding. Try to calm down as the day goes by and avoid conflict situations.

See also:

Gemini weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Gemini monthly horoscope for October

Gemini 2022 yearly horoscope

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon, ruling star of your sign and associated with your emotional memory, will unite with Mars, a planet that is related to anger and bad character.

You can feel this influence through a comment that reminds you of a badly processed anger or resentment from six months ago, even some situation that you have been repressing for two years.

Keep in mind that this bad memory could be related to your romantic relationship. Therefore, I recommend that you take the opportunity to calm down and process the situation in a positive way and gently let it out.

See also:

Cancer weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Cancer monthly horoscope for October

Cancer yearly horoscope 2022

LEO HOROSCOPE

Today there is a very strong vibration in the sign of Gemini through the union of the Moon and Mars. This influence will favor you and you will feel a boost of psychic and emotional energy to know how to help and support those close to you. Since you have the temperament of a leader, they are waiting for your direction to achieve objectives.

You can also be a protective figure that gives strength to those who accompany you in this coexistence and to those who have always been supporting you. You will feel that it is a way of thanking them for the unconditional support they have given you many times.

See also:

Leo weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Leo’s monthly horoscope for October

Yearly horoscope for Leo 2022

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today the union of the Moon, associated with your emotions, and Mars, which represents your ego, will not favor you, since it is generated in an air sign and you are from the earth. You will live this experience like an electric current in your body that will give you a bad mood at any comment they make about your plans and your work.

You will be very sensitive and you will not accept criticism from others, due to the fact that you consider collaboration and mutual encouragement to be very important at this time. You will feel that they continually create challenges for you and here it is essential that you know that your success will depend on how you defend your projects without being aggressive.

See also:

Virgo weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Virgo monthly horoscope for October

Virgo Yearly Horoscope 2022

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

There are days when the energies of the Universe conspire in your favor and today is one of them, since Mars, the planet associated with your principle of affirmation, will join the Moon, which represents your emotional needs.

The consequence of this union will be a positive energy impulse directed to review your purposes according to the current situation, reorganize your dates and thus know what personal resource you have to fulfill them.

Additionally, the aforementioned planetary combination will be indicating to you that there is no time to waste and it is time to organize your new life plan.

See also:

Libra weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Libra monthly horoscope for October

Libra 2022 Yearly Horoscope

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Today with the union of the Moon and Mars, very unstable emotions and feelings will be generated in you, because resentments or anger generated by events that occurred approximately six months ago will come to your mind and heart. They can also be disappointments from two years ago that you thought you had forgotten.

However, today’s planetary combination shows you that you still have them inside you. For this reason, take the opportunity to release them so that they do not continue with you, since these are not times to continue keeping the negative, but to keep your emotional world clean.

See also:

Scorpio weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Scorpio monthly horoscope for October

Scorpio 2022 yearly horoscope

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Mars continues its passage through Gemini and today, meeting with the Moon, the anxiety of wanting to do everything quickly and resolve all pending issues in the different relationships in your life could increase in you. It is now when your reactions may be stronger than usual and you will want to impose yourself by giving orders regarding how to resolve conflict situations.

As they are surely not willing to accept your will, there could be unpleasant anger or discomfort. The important thing is that you learn to avoid these situations and, when you feel upset, move your thoughts to another topic until you calm down.

See also:

Sagittarius weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Sagittarius monthly horoscope for October

Sagittarius 2022 yearly horoscope

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Mars, a planet that generates strength and momentum, will join the Moon today, adding an emotional charge to this influence. If you don’t know how to channel it, it can cause you to be in a bad mood.

In addition, as the aforementioned luminary is also related to your memory, today concerns related to work inconveniences of the last six months could arise in your mind.

You will be analyzing the consequences of your friction with bosses or jobs that are not well presented. But this is not so that you stay lamenting, but to solve; therefore, cut bad luck and attract fortune with this beer ritual.

See also:

Capricorn weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Capricorn monthly horoscope for October

Capricorn yearly horoscope 2022

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today the combination of energies between Mars, which generates strong and impulsive reactions, and the Moon, which represents your emotional memory, will awaken in you some memory of a situation of anger or resentment generated around six months ago.

But, in addition, with the aforementioned planetary combination, you will be able to understand what happened and overcome it, because you have confidence in yourself to leave obstacles behind and face whatever is necessary. As a consequence, you will feel emotionally lighter, you will be more determined and your actions will be more concrete.

See also:

Aquarius weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Aquarius monthly horoscope for October

Aquarius yearly horoscope 2022

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Today the union of Mars, which reflects your ego, and the Moon, which reflects your emotions, will make you feel a special rush for wanting to have everything organized in your material and economic planning.

This could be a good way to translate your plans into reality and put in order the ideas you want to realize, but circumstances or different people will present you with challenges.

Therefore, you can fall into discussions because you are not willing to give in to others. Do not feel hurt your ego, feel strong, this is only a temporary influence for your horoscope.

See also:

Pisces weekly horoscope, from October 10 to 16, 2022

Pisces monthly horoscope for October

Pisces 2022 yearly horoscope

See also:

Three zodiac signs that always attract abusive and treacherous people

How to do a personal cleansing with herbs to eliminate bad energies?

What does it mean to dream of a costume party?

Related video:

Know the spiritual properties that rice can offer you