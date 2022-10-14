They strip ‘El Pale’ Álvarez, brother of ‘Canelo’, of a luxury truck in Jalisco – El Financiero

In Zapopan, Jalisco, a group of armed individuals seized a luxurious Mercedes Benz AMG Brabus van, class g, owned by Victor ‘El Pale’ Alvarez, one of the brothers of the boxer from Guadalajara Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The events occurred on the Homeland Avenue at the intersection with Universidad Avenue in the Santa Isabel del municipality of Zapopanbetween the Providencia neighborhood and Puerta de Hierro, a luxurious demarcation of the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara.

The criminals surrounded the vehicle when it was waiting for the traffic light to turn green at the aforementioned intersection, they threatened the driver, Victor ‘El Pale’ Alvarez and they stripped him of the car.

Then the criminals They fled to the Nogales highway from where they followed by free highway to Puerto Vallarta.

After the events, the affected resorted to his instagram account, and posted two photos of his truck with the caption: “It was just stolen from me, please help me share.”

Criminals stripped Víctor ‘El Pale’ Álvarez of a luxury car, valued at 5 million pesos. in Guadalajara. Photo: Instagarm/pale_alvarez

The truck is equipped with a satellite Tracking Device, and alerted the staff of the state prosecutor’s office that located the vehicle in the municipality of Ameca, in the southern part of the entity.

The Mercedes Benz AMG Brabus PickupG class of Victor ‘El Pale’ Alvarez is valued at more than 5 million pesos, about 630 thousand euros. The vehicle is the only one of its kind in the state.

The ministerial police undertook a operative in which they seized the car, and arrested three men, who were placed at the disposal of the agent of the Public Ministry, who will determine their legal situation.

Mayweather criticizes the career of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

This October 12 Floyd Mayweather returned to the attack against Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez questioning his decision not to face David Benavidez, nor to any other Mexican boxer, even though early in his career he did.

The Mexican-American boxer David Benavidez (with a perfect record of 26 wins and 23 KO’s) and his father have asked ‘Canelo’ Álvarez for a fight several times, but faced with the rejection, ignorance and even disdain of the super middleweight world champion, He has been accused of avoiding “the good fighters.”

“If ‘Canelo’ doesn’t want to fight me, he should give up the belt [de campeón supermediano del CMB] and let me fight for him,” Benavidez told Showtime in April of this year, before Alvarez faced Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight.