They promise reinforcements! Vergara family would be willing to open the portfolio to buy players

The Council knows that given the casualties that the first team will record in this winter market, it will be necessary to bring in proven players in the League to strengthen the squad.

The Chivas restructuring continues since the painful elimination of the Flock in the Apertura 2022 last weekend during the Repechage against Puebla, so the arrival of new soccer players is planned in the high command of the rojiblancos who will underpin the squad for the Closing 2023.

The high command of the Flock want to take advantage of the extensive football break that they will have at least until the debut in the next semester in January 2023, so they want to build the new project so that the helmsman who is appointed, who it could even be Ricardo Cadena, have time to work.

The Guadalajara already announced the departure of Ricardo Peláez as Sports Director, coupled with the casualties of Jesús Molina and Miguel Ponce; however, in the coming days more names could be added to the club’s list of dismissals, so the Council knows that to be a competitive team nThey will need to shelter the youth academy players that the club still has, as confirmed by a source to Flock Pasión.

Poll In which position do you think Chivas needs to be further strengthened? In which position do you think Chivas needs to be further strengthened? 562 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

Because of that, the Vergara family has decided to open the portfolio to acquire at least two players of hierarchy to help shore up the squad immediately, so that they can be a competitive team in the face of the wave of casualties that could materialize soon. It is important to clarify that it will not be as high a figure as the one allocated to Peláez when he arrived, where he spent close to 40 million dollars.

What’s next for Chivas?

The owners of the club are in interviews with candidates to take the reins of the sports project, to later define the coach who will lead the people from Guadalajara in Clausura 2023 and ultimately define the squad that will represent Guadalajara. The footballers are summoned to report on October 31 to submit medical and physical exams to start the preseason.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!