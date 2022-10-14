THEY DON’T COME OUT! Untouchable players in Chivas for the Clausura 2023 Tournament

Little by little, the cleanup has begun in the Flock for the next campaign that will start in 2023, but there are elements that have their place assured.

In Chivas de Guadalajara they are very clear that they cannot part with their most effective elements, who have proudly worn the red and white shirt, which is why just as they begin to give the exits of several elements that do not enter into plans, it is also clear which are untouchable.

One of the tasks of the new sports director who arrives to take over from Ricardo Peláez it is to form a competitive squad that manages to leave behind the failures that have occurred since 2017 when they stopped fighting for the championships as they did with Matías Almeyda, reason enough not to part with their best players.

In this sense, with the departure of Peláez Lainez also joined Jesús Molina, Miguel Ponce and everything points to Ángel Zaldívar, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier and Paolo Yrizar will also leave Chivas, either sold or as a bargaining chip for strengthen the team for the following year where it is clear that they will have no more tolerance for failure.

The untouchables that do not leave Chivas

In contrast, the top brass of Guadalajara is very clear that its main assets on and off the field are Alexis Vega and Fernando Beltrán, the attacker has just been renewed until 2024 and less than that A convincing offer arrives from Europe is not on the list of negotiable with any team in Liga MX.

Poll Do you agree with untouchable players? Do you agree with untouchable players? Only Vega and Beltrán are saved 1472 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

For its part, El Nene has served as captain and leader on the field, making it clear that his talent is not enough in the Guadalajara. Also Gilberto Sepúlveda, Luis Olivas, Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, Roberto Alvarado and Jesús Angulo are players who have become key pieces and all of them starters in the process of Ricardo Cadena, therefore they have a safe place for the foreseeable future.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!