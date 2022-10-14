They discovered that he had an OnlyFans account and had to take his children out of school

Sarah Blake Cheek found in OnlyFans, the platform with adult content, a great catapult towards Change your lifestyle and that of your family.

His decision also had other unwanted consequences, such as the criticism he began to receive when his children’s school discovered his profile. On the one hand, she added a lot of income, but on the other her children had to endure a constant siege at school. Now, she opened up about why you made the decision to homeschool them and also detailed her way of being honest with them about how do you earn your money.

Currently installed in Florida, this model and exconeijta Playboy shared her story in an interview for the Daily Star. A mother of four children, she said that she also began to be harassed by the community of mothers, during her children’s soccer games and when she appeared at school events.

He assured that the teachers covered their mouths and pointed in his direction. “Starting this year, my children attend virtual school. We made that decision after my modeling career took off and I started travel a lot more, for photo shoots to places like Hawaii and Aruba”.

Sara joined OnlyFans in June 2020 and has since made a real fortune @thesarablake

Sara joined OnlyFans in June 2020 and since then he made a real fortune. To avoid coming face to face with judging teachers and parents, he moved with his family to an isolated farm. In addition, she decided to be very open with her children, to whom she even showed her cover of Playboy: “I wanted my children to be able to travel the world with me”, Said the 31-year-old former owner of a beauty salon.

“Actors who have a sex scene in a movie are never asked what their children think of it,” she said in the interview, noting that for her, her children are her absolute priority. “I am your mother and my job is to protect you., take care of them and maintain them. OnlyFans has given me the possibility to buy a million dollar house, put them on the road, do hockey and dance”, he remarked.

She also stressed that her husband also supports her in her projects and that he is always there for her. In addition to modeling, Sara is a fan of American football and in fact he has made some collaborations for sports signals such as Fox Sports and ESPN, although he affirms that he always ran into detractors. “I love it when people tell me I can’t do this or that. I will, and bigger and better than you can imagine.”sentenced.

Sara claims other moms approached her for advice on getting into OnlyFans @thesarablake

Sara assured that some mothers have asked her for advice to enter the platform, but she only has one: “If you are afraid of negative reactions, become a nurse or a teacher. This business is not for the faint of heart.”hill.

