They denounce impunity in “hate crimes” against Haitians in the Dominican Republic

Social and human rights organizations demanded “firm action” from the Dominican Republic Attorney General’s Office to put an end to “the impunity that covers” racist hate crimes and human rights violations against the Haitian immigrant community.

The organizations, 14 in total, explained in a statement that since 2019 have made four written requests to the Attorney General’s Office in this regard, without receiving a response.

“We have seen how the proliferation of racist speeches and criminal actions against the Haitian immigrant community continues in the country before the impassive gaze of the authorities, when it is not under their direct incitement,” they stated in a letter sent to the Attorney General’s Office and released to the press.

One of these crimes, they recounted, “It has been the persecution and aggression of a horde of lynchersagainst Haitian immigrants in the town of Rancho Manuel, in the northern province of Puerto Plata, on October 2 after a Haitian was identified as responsible for the death of three Dominicans.

The organizations also asked the authorities for information on the case of a Haitian worker nicknamed Armando, allegedly killed and burned by the military on June 13 in the community of Galván de Bahoruco (southwest).

They also called for an investigation the murder in March of this year of the Haitian worker Joel Loloat the hands of a Migration agent in Las Matas de Farfán (southwest), during a raid.

The statement also denounced “the illegal detention and expulsion of pregnant women and infants separated from their fathers, mothers and legal representatives”.

Among the denouncing organizations are HaitianosRD, the Recognized Movement, the Socialist Movement of Workers and the Dominican-Haitian Women’s Movement.