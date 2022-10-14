These are the steps you should take every day to reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes and depression

Regular physical exercise is essential for our health. The problem, however, is often in agreeing on how much exercise constitutes enough to actually have an impact on our health.

Every disease is different

In general, organizations such as the WHO recommend walking an average of 10,000 steps per day. This is a general estimate that does not take into account the characteristics of each person or the way in which exercise is related to the risk of suffering different pathologies, but on a practical level it is effective to significantly reduce the risk of some of the leading causes of death.





With the purpose of specify morea team of researchers has prepared a study, published in the prestigious scientific media Nature, using data obtained from electronic devices that count steps (specifically, FitBit devices) in conjunction with electronic health records (collected by the program All of Us) in which they relate the step count to the risk of suffering from several high-incidence pathologies in which it is known that physical exercise can have a protective effect.

In total, data from 6,042 participants, of which 73% were women, 84% were white, and 71% had a college degree. The mean age was 56.7 years, within a range of 41.5 to 67.6 years, and a mean body mass index of 28.1 kg m⁻ ².

On average, participants walked 7,731 daily steps over a mean monitoring period of 4 years (within a range of 2.2 to 5.6 years).





Diabetes, hypertension, depression, sleep apnea…

By this method, the authors found an inverse and linear relationship between daily steps and the risk of obesity, sleep apnea, gastroesophageal reflux disease and major depressive disorder. In all of these conditions, step counts above 8,200 were associated with protection against incident disease.

In contrast, the relationship between the number of daily steps and the incidence of diabetes and hypertension it was not linearRather, the risk reduction increased up to 8,000 to 9,000 steps with no protection observed beyond that point.

However, the researchers acknowledge that it is a little diverse sample, so these results should be validated in another cohort. Even so, these kinds of studies, in addition to supporting recommendations on physical exercise and highlighting the importance of daily exercise, are important to investigate the complex relationship between physical exercise and the etiology of various diseases.





