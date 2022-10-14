The world in shock over the loss of Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony beyond music, has an extraordinary automotive fleet that is the envy of social networks, but one acquisition in particular was the great millionaire loss of his life which we show you in this note. Keep reading…

Marc Anthony, one of the greatest exponents of Latin music who, with his rhythm, manages to add countless awards around the worldin addition to becoming the number one of the digital platforms, has the interesting detail in his life that connects him directly with his love of cars and the universe full of speed from land, air and sea transport.

Evidently, the singer owns an extraordinary fleet of cars that exceeds two million dollars, covering different amazing models, full of luxuries, adventure and efficiency at the wheel that includes ATVs, motorcycles, Mercedes Benz, Aston Martin, different body sizes, flashy acquisitions and more.

It is worth mentioning that in its different events and presentations, He usually boasts of incredible beasts of the asphalt or vehicles of magnificent elegance that leave his followers speechless.like their usual yacht meetings where he is surrounded by great celebrities for any special occasion.

Nevertheless, The Puerto Rican singer suffered the greatest loss of his life that caused shock in the world, when his beloved yacht named “Andiamo” caught fire completely in Miami, saying goodbye to 7 million dollars invested, plus all the luxuries provided by this means of maritime transport that included space with a large Jacuzzi, beds for more than 10 people, satellite television, parking for jet skis, Wi-fi, among other benefits for the comfort of its passengers.

From the functional part, its maneuver was thanks to diesel A fuel consuming approximately 130 liters per hour, more than three engines in its technical equipment reaching a maximum speed of 54 knots with a 7,102 kW (9,520 hp) propellant, details that the interpreter of the song “Vivir mi vida” enjoyed. We show you his millionaire loss…