The unusual story of the English journalist who made the world believe that Alex López was the “Honduran Maradona”

the british daily Guardian published an article by the Honduran player, alexander lopezwhere the story is mentioned as they made believe he was the “Honduran Maradona”. Approximately 10 years ago the English journalist, Kieran Morrismade a joke that ended up being transcendent. Morrisin his youth he had fun making jokes, posing as famous people in football, where they made calls and generated many rumors to the sports press of different countries. In the London Olympics in 2012the Honduran national team had an excellent participation under the command of the Colombian coach, Luis Fernando Suarez. The English journalist Kieran and a friend chose a catracho player to perform one of their pranks and the chosen one was Alex Lopez, who was a member at that time in el Olympia. Both entered the profile of Alex in Wikipedia to change your statistics, adding goals and assists. They also wrote that the catracho, who was 19 years old at the time, was cataloged as the “Honduran Maradona” and that he had been invited to do tests in the Napoli, Malaga and Tottenham. By July 2013, he had 18 goals and 34 assists in 51 career league games, figures that would place him alongside Messi Y Ronaldo at a similar age. In those times the Hondurans Wilson Palacios, Maynor Figueroa and Hendry Thomasthey played in the Wigan Athletic of England

Morris and his joke partner wanted to convince the local and international press that alex lopez was the next signing of the wigan for £2.5m and they did it.

“We spent a day calling the local papers, then the regional ones, then the national ones. At various times I pretended to be a club physiotherapist, a friend of the physiotherapist, an agent and a local freelance journalist. At night an editor, who believed he was talking to a journalist, was on the phone.” “And so, on July 28, 2012, in the last pages of the edition of the Times of the Ceremony of Opening of the Olympic Gamesthe following fateful words can be found: “The Wigan Athletic has reached a £2.5 million settlement for alexander lopezthe playmaker from Honduras, from Olympia”. We laughed, we loved it. We had done it again,” he says. Morris in the note published by Guardian. FILED In 2014, Kieran Morris learned that the Honduran midfielder had been hired by the houston dynamo in the United States MLS. It was there until 2015, the expectations were not as expected. In 2016 he returned to Olympia and that same year he had a brief stint in football Saudi Arabia with the Al-Khaleej. In 2017 he returned to the merengue team, but in 2018 he ended up reaching the Alajuelense Sports League, club where he currently plays. Morris always wondered if that joke he made in 2012 could affect the career of a 19-year-old and made the decision to travel to the United States to meet with leaders and members of the coaching staff of the houston dynamo who were with the soccer player catracho. “For ten years I have wondered if my best friend and I completely ruined the life of a young footballer when we were teenagers. So for the Daily GuardianI flew twelve hours to try to find it”, public Kieran on their social networks. Some time later he wanted to travel to Costa Rica to meet with Lopez and to talk about what happened. The British communicator managed to agree a few weeks ago the interview with the Honduran national team.

Morris says that the talk was very good and that Alex López was very surprised by the joke they played on him. In the interview López made two confessions. The first was that the worst moment of his career was when he missed the penalty in the final against Heredian in the 2019 Opening Tournament: “I cried all the way home,” he said.