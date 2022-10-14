the tragedy that hit the filming of the film by Ludwika Paleta and Osvaldo Benavides

Ludwika Paleta and Osvaldo Benavides star in ‘Wedding Night’, a film directed by the actor. During a break from filming on the beaches of Oaxaca, two ‘extras’ from the production were swept away by the tide from Majahual beach and drowned. (Photo taken from the Instagram account of the actor Osvaldo Benavides)

JUCHITÁN, Oax., October 13 (EL UNIVERSAL). – Two extras who participated in recordings of the film “Wedding Night”, directed by actor Osvaldo Benavides and starring alongside actress Ludwika Paleta, drowned on a beach in the Oaxaca Coast region after they entered the waters of the area and could not get out because of the high tides.

The events occurred on Majahual Beach in San Miguel del Puerto and the victims were identified as Luis Manuel “N” and Marco Antonio “N”, 47 and 46 years old, respectively.

According to the report of the authorities and rescue bodies, on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 12, the group of 10 extras went to the beach area to hang out after their work day; however, three of them failed to overcome the strong waves in the sea. One managed to be rescued alive on Wednesday night, but the other two were not.

It was until dawn this Thursday when the body of Marco Antonio “N” was rescued in a rocky area, while the body of Luis Manuel has not yet been located by the elements of the Naval Search and Rescue Station of the Secretary of the Navy. (Semar) and the municipal directorate of Civil Protection of Huatulco.

Due to these events, the Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGEO) initiated the investigation folder 35361/FCOS/HUATULCO/2022 for the events. The search for the bodies by the search teams continues to this day.

Just on Wednesday, the actor published on his social networks a photograph of the cast of the film’s actors with the message: “These loving people have given me so many gifts. I love them a lot. What a loving job we have done,” but so far no He has expressed some words for the deceased.

Through his official Instagram account, the actor shared an image in which, without saying much, he expressed his feelings regarding this terrible incident.

In the publication, only a black background can be seen on which a heart of the same tone and the number 34 are placed. Which indicates that unfortunately the actors lost the trip just one day after finishing the recordings.

Photo taken from the stories of Osvaldo Benavides on Instagram.

