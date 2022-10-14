The theory that ensures that Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann faked their separation

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann fake their separation

October 13, 2022 12:59 p.m.

Aislinn Derbez is a Mexican actress, belonging to the Derbez dynasty, daughter of the actor and producer Eugenio Derbez, we saw her have a brief participation in her father’s program “La Familia P. Luche”, in which she played Bibi’s friend P. Luche when she became normal, we have also seen her star in several Mexican comedy movies, and in one of them she met her great love.

This is the Mexican actor, Mauricio Ochmann who has had a difficult past in his life but his great reward is the success he had in the artistic medium, whom we have seen starring in several series including narco series in which the actor consolidated his career , however, he has also made Mexican films such as “A la mala” where he met Aislinn Derbez

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann fell in love after starring in the movie called “A la Mala”, some time later they decided to get married and procreated their little daughter named Kailani Ochmann, and after 4 years married they decided to separate, however, some fans and netizens believe that the couple faked their separation, after they were seen together in an amusement park with their little girl, which has left doubts among their fans.

The photo that questions the breakup of Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann

The story of the separation of Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann

In 2020 the couple decided to announce their separation demanding respect in their decision for their little daughter Kai, there are many rumors about what was the cause of their separation, one of the rumors accuses the actor Mauricio of having been unfaithful to Eugenio Derbez’s daughter , since he was immediately seen with a new partner and raised suspicions, the theory that points to him as the culprit may be true.