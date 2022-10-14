The Swedish Svante Pääbo, father of paleogenomics, new Nobel Prize for Medicine

Science Writing, Oct 3 (EFE).- The new Nobel Prize in Medicine, the Swedish Svante Pääbo, did not believe that his discoveries on the genome of extinct hominids and human evolution could be considered for that award.

The awarding of a Nobel is cause for great celebration, champagne included, at the university or institution where the laureate works, but today is a holiday in Germany, where reunification is celebrated, Pääbo pointed out in the brief interview traditionally published on the website of the awards.

“It’s very calm here, everything is closed”, so you can take the day easy, and “go out for champagne when the shops open tomorrow morning and go to the institute well equipped” Max Plack, as he declared.

Although at this point in his career he has already received important awards, such as the Princess of Asturias in 2018, he assured: “Somehow, I did not think that this could really be considered for a Nobel Prize.”

The new laureate sometimes wonders what our vision of our place in the world would be if the Neanderthals had survived another 40,000 years, the time during which Homo sapiens is the only form of human that exists.

“How would that influence us? Would we see even worse racism against Neanderthals, because they really were in some way different from us? Or would we see our place in the living world quite differently when we had other forms of humans very much like us, but still different, there?

Pääb is the son of a Nobel Prize in Medicine, the Swedish biochemist Sune Karl Bergström, in 1982, although he considered that the “greatest influence” in his life was his mother, the Estonian chemist Karin Pääbo, with whom he grew up.

“In a way it makes me a little sad that she can’t live this day. She was very interested in science, and she stimulated and encouraged me a lot over the years,” she recalled.

Although he also had contact with his father and was “very interested in his work”, it was not “as close a relationship as with” his mother, he acknowledged.

Pääbo, who lives in Germany, recounted that when he received the phone call announcing the award of a Nobel and saw that it was a Swedish number and what he thought was that it had to do with the summer house he has in Sweden: “I thought oh, the lawnmower has broken down, or something like that’.