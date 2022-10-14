the Supreme Court told Trump that he will not be able to intervene with the documents

Court refuses to intervene in Trump case and seized documents 1:06

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request by former President Donald Trump to intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from his property at Mar-a-Lago in August.

Trump had asked the judges to reverse a federal appeals court ruling and allow an expert investigator to review some 100 documents marked classified, a move that could have opened the door for his legal team to review the records and argue that they should be beyond the reach of prosecutors in a criminal case.

However, in a short order, the court denied the request.

For now, the documents will be out of the reach of the investigative expert.

The decision removes the court from the political fray, at a time when the court’s approval ratings, which are mostly conservative by 6 to 3, have fallen to new lows and progressives, including President Joe Biden, have attacked the legitimacy of the institution. The order was issued during the hearing of the House select committee investigation into the January 6, 2021 episodes at the US Capitol.

Calling the records “extraordinarily sensitive,” the Justice Department had asked the court to stay out of the dispute while legal difficulties are resolved.

“As this Court has emphasized, courts should be cautious before ‘insisting on examination’ of records whose disclosure would endanger national security even ‘for the judge alone, in the courtroom,'” the Justice Department wrote earlier this month. this week, citing an earlier case.

At issue are two orders recently issued by District Judge Aileen Cannon. She has authorized an expert investigator to review the seized materials, including those with classified information. Previously, Cannon had temporarily prohibited the Justice Department from using the subset of documents as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

However, a panel of judges from the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, acting at the request of the Justice Department, has agreed to freeze parts of those orders while the legal dispute unfolds.

Trump has argued that he may have been entitled, as a former president, to possess certain government documents, including documents potentially containing the country’s most sensitive secrets. And he has claimed that the appeals court exceeded his authority in ruling against him.

“The Eleventh Circuit lacked jurisdiction to review, let alone suspend, a District Court interlocutory order directing the Investigating Expert to review materials seized from President Trump’s home,” Trump told the Supreme Court last week.

Raymond Dearie, the US judge appointed as an investigative expert, will be “substantially harmed” by the appeals court order that will slow down “ongoing work,” the Trump team added.

“Any limit to the thorough and transparent review of materials seized in the extraordinary raid of a president’s home erodes public confidence in our system,” the filing noted.

US Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar said Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, was “fundamentally wrong” in appointing an investigative expert in the first place and noted that the Justice Department is appealing that decision in court. lower.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), in its filing, argued that the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit found that Cannon “abused his discretion” and inflicted “a serious and unwarranted intrusion on the authority of the Executive Branch to control the use and distribution of extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

Cannon’s decision to block DOJ access to the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago has slowed the DOJ’s ability to work on the case and given Trump a clue to hone his defenses.

The DOJ said Trump’s request to the Supreme Court “concerns an unprecedented district court order restricting the Executive Branch’s use of its own highly classified records in an ongoing criminal investigation and directing the release of those records.” outside the Executive Power for a review by an investigative expert”.

