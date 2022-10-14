The spectacular new Club América clothing line for the 2023-2024 season is filtered

The Eagles of America they continue with long tablecloths! And it is that the painting directed by Ferdinand Ortiz You have various reasons to celebrate and maintain a 100 percent mood.

Club America news

In addition to the fact that yesterday the yellow team celebrated 106 years of glory and history, another reason why within Coapa happiness and optimism is breathed is due to the fact that the first team already appeared at the first match of the MX Leaguesame in which he had to travel to Cuauhtemoc Stadium to measure themselves against the squad Pueblaa team he defeated by an overwhelming score of 1-6.

In fact, Diego Valdes, Henry Martin, Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodriguez, and Federico Viñas they became the authors of the goals that for many, has sentenced the series.

The commemorative jersey of the Águilas del América and its new clothing line

Regarding the theme of the Eagles’ birthday, the team launched a commemorative jersey with the Nike brand, which in a matter of hours, went viral through social networks.

In addition, a few hours ago the Twitter profile @chicharisimo shared a series of photos of @10FOBALL where the new jewelry from the clothing line of the America club, for the season 2023-2024.