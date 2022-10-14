The reasons why Ana Brenda Contreras and Fernando Colunga do not appear together are revealed

Ana Brenda Contreras and Fernando Colunga

October 13, 2022 10:45 a.m.

The actor Fernando Colunga reappeared before the press to promote his new project “The secret of the Greco family” but he was the great absentee in the premiere of the first chapter of the series El Conde, and speculation has begun, since Ana Brenda Contreras neither was at that event.

And it is that they are the leading couple of said story, so the public and the press were looking forward to seeing them, and this would be precisely one of the reasons why they did not appear, because recently the rumor went viral that Ana Brenda had been rejected by Fernando Colunga.

And when they confronted the actress for this reason, she was blunt in answering the press that they should “ask him” referring to Fernando Colunga, for which it has been speculated that she would not want to go through the same situation again and less with Colunga to side

Fernando Colunga was in the Red Hot

And this would be the reason why Colunga was not at the premiere of the first chapter of the Count, because he was promoting his work El Secreto de la Familia Greco, the same one that will come out before. It has also been said that they want to create more expectations about period production, since it is a well-known story, that of the Count of Monte Cristo. So they would be using the absences of their protagonists to create rumors around the production and give it more publicity.